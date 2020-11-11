House GOP to unveil peacetime emergency reform legislation

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota House GOP announced plans to unveil peacetime emergency reform legislation during a press conference Thursday.
The announcement comes on the eve before lawmakers return to St. Paul for a sixth special session, where it is widely expected that Gov. Tim Walz will extend his current peacetime emergency by an additional 30 days following a surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
The current peacetime emergency is scheduled to run through the end of Thursday.
The language included in Walz’s previous executive order that extended the peacetime emergency says that it can successfully be terminated by being “rescinded by proper authority or until it is terminated by a majority vote of each house of the Legislature.”
A description of the bill, provided by the House GOP press office, says it “aims to further cooperation and communication between [the] Governor and Legislature," which has been one of the main talking points when the executive authority was scheduled to expire in the past.
Confirmed participants of the press conference include Rep. Barb Haley (R-Red Wing), who is the chief author of the bill, House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt (R-Crown), Dave Baker (R-Willmar), who is described as a longtime member of the hospitality industry and Mike Harvey, superintendent of Zumbrota-Mazeppa Public Schools. The House GOP press office adds that the press conference may also include other potential participants.
The bill is expected to be unveiled during a press conference at 11 a.m. Thursday and is scheduled to also air on the Minnesota House’s television webcast and livestreaming platforms, as well as in the video player below.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.