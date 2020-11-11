Incoming ‘DOTUS’ raises awareness for rescues

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - History is being made on several fronts in President-Elect Joe Biden’s campaign, including an addition to the White House that’s gaining some local attention.
When he moves in, he’ll bring with him several pets including ‘Major’ which will be the first shelter dog to live in the White House. It’s an addition that local animal shelters, like the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society, hope will shine a light on the importance of adopting a rescue animal.
“I think it will honestly really help. It just goes to show how a rescue dog can find its home anywhere and that’s the beauty of having one that’s going to be in the White House because it just shows there’s no aspiration too high even for a rescue dog. It’s just really exciting for us and even rescue cats,” says Andrew Burk, Executive Director at BENCHS.
Major was adopted by the Bidens in 2018.
