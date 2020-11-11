Kent Thiesse receives AgriGrowth “Distinguished Service Award”

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This year’s recipient of the AgriGrowth “Distinguished Service Award” at the annual Minnesota Ag and Food Summit is Senior Vice President at MinnStar Bank, Kent Thiesse.
Since 1968, AgriGrowth has annually recognized a leader that contributes to the strengthening of food systems and agriculture in Minnesota.
Several farmers and agricultural organizations shared their thoughts on Thiesse, saying he’s impactful for not only southern Minnesota, but the entire state.
“For those that don’t know, AgriGrowth is kind of an umbrella organization that represents the entire food and agriculture industry in the state of Minnesota... so it’s very encompassing, certainly to be selected by that group to receive this honor, very humbled to be selected for that and recognized,” said far management analyst, Kent Thiesse.
A video of Thiesse’s story and the award provided by AgriGrowth can be found here.
