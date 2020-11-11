From a leader in his field to a leader in class; Army veteran excels in college

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — An Army veteran is applying the leadership and work ethic skills that he put forth during his service toward achieving his goals in college.
Considered an expert in his field, Theodore Wulff served as a sergeant in the Army, specializing in explosive ordinance disposal.
“My friends were all deployed and I couldn’t sit and watch them go get into harms way and feel like I was doing nothing. So, I did nine and a half years in the Army bomb squad," explained Wulff.
In 2019, Wulff’s military career was cut short when an injury required him to be medically discharged.
Moving forward, Wolff knew he needed to pursue a career that gave him the same fulfillment he had enjoyed in the military.
Utilizing his GI benefits from the Army, Wulff took up welding at South Central College.
“The instructors actually care and want your success. The instructors here teach you about different life skills and have us come in early and make sure we are on time to help us be good employees in the future and a better part of society," said Wulff.
South Central College offers students both a welding certificate program and a Welding and Machining Technology – Diploma.
As a former leader in the Army, Wulff quickly found himself becoming an informal mentor to some of the students.
“He’s been a very good mentor for the other students, as far as showing them to be here on time every day and [how to] work hard," South Central College welding instructor Craig Smith stated.
Looking into the future, Wulff’s goal is to work as a welder fabricator for a company that specializes in customized projects.
“Ted, with his welding experience at South Central College and his past military experience, he’s going to be a great employee,” Smith added.
In addition to Theodore Wulff, KEYC would like to thank all veterans and active, reserve and retired military members for their service to this nation on this Veterans Day.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.