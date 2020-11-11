Mayo Clinic Health System implements no-visitor policy for hospital, ER patients

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mayo Clinic Health System announced it will implement a no-visitor policy for hospital and emergency room patients beginning Friday, Nov. 13.
A Mayo Clinic Health System spokesperson said the decision was made in response to the current COVID-19 trajectory in Minnesota.
The no-visitor policy, which does not apply to outpatient clinics, will be implemented at Mayo Clinic Health System locations in Mankato, New Prague, Fairmont, Waseca and St. James.
Surgical patients may have one masked visitor accompany them to the pre-surgey and post-surgery area, although visitors will not be able to enter the hospital if the patient is admitted.
A statement from MCHS says all visitors will be screened prior to entry and visitors under the age of 16 will not be allowed to enter. Compassionate exceptions will be granted on a case-by-case basis.
The restrictions will remain in place until further notice.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.