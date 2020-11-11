Minnesota health officials reports highest single-day increase in COVID-19 related deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Increased testing and learning model changes, coming as Minnesota reports a record number of single-day COVID-19 deaths
The Minnesota Department of Health reports 56 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 2,754. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,898.
Health officials also report 4,600 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 194,570.
The daily report shows positivity rates above 20%, an important measure of how fast the disease is spreading.
There are 157,164 people who are no longer isolated.
Another 40 patients were admitted to the ICU yesterday, and an additional 419 were checked into the hospital, pushing closer to the state’s hospital bed capacity.
12,151 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 3,032 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 3,179,872.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 1,190 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 166,800.
There have been 26 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 1,898.
104,215 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
1,061,283 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.