Smith, Hagedorn react to projected Biden victory

Smith, Hagedorn react to projected Biden victory
By Gray DC News Staff | November 11, 2020 at 8:58 PM CST - Updated November 11 at 8:58 PM

WASHINGTON (Gray DC/AP) — The Associated Press declared Saturday that Democrat Joe Biden is the projected winner of the presidency.

Biden surpassed the 270 electoral vote threshold after the AP projected he won Pennsylvania.

[ EXPLAINER: Why AP called the 2020 election for Joe Biden ]

President Donald Trump has not conceded yet. His campaign released a statement saying they will continue to fight the election results in court.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau team is catching up with current and newly elected lawmakers to get their reaction. Watch their interviews below.

Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN):

EXTENDED INTERVIEW: Smith reacts to projected Biden victory

Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-MN-01):

EXTENDED INTERVIEW: Hagedorn reacts to projected Biden victory

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.