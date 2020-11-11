St. Clair teacher awarded Golden Apple

ST. CLAIR Minn. (KEYC) - “When I go think, could I do a desk job, nope I couldn’t. I need to be with my kids, I call them my kids, but I have two kids of my own, but they just know my school kids and my home kids," Golden Apple recipient, Ashley Sander said.
Ashley Sander is not new to the teaching scene as she has been teaching students for around eleven years, but she has called St. Clair Elementary school home for the last five.
H108 is where she is currently located and where she teaches Kindergarten students everything from the basic school subjects, the Pledge of Allegiance in Sign Language, social as well as emotional skills and the occasional dance party.
“Mrs. Sander is a good teacher because she lets us color a lot," Sander’s student, Grace Arntzen said.
Every teachers classrooms signify themselves and their favorite things. Mrs. Sander’s room you will find a unique variety of things that showcase who she is as a person.
“Around the room, there are just little campers and gnomes sitting around and my kids just know that we play a game that is called pass the gnome. I’ve gotten them for Christmas the last few years and that is kind of what I went by. Calming colors and just little touches of who I am," Sander said.
This year, teaching through history with the pandemic has been a challenge for Mrs. Sander, especially with having to abide by health and safety guidelines.
Her students are showing that despite having to learn through dividers, they still love and appreciate the effort their teacher puts in for them.
“What I love about Mrs. Sanders class is that we get to do fun games on our computers and she set up a new game for us," Sander’s student, Aubrey Bach said.
While there are many jobs readily available for Ashley if she wanted, but she couldn’t walk away from her passion for teaching even if she tried.
“The amount of love that they show back, just fills your bucket up and makes your heart so full. I don’t picture myself doing anything other than teaching, even during a pandemic. There are days that are hard, but you think to yourself, why am I doing this and it’s the kids that make it all worth it," Sander said.
