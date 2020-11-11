10th annual Raw Fusion canceled

The 10th Annual Raw Fusion event planned for this Friday is one of the latest cancellations. The Minnesota River Builders Association says the announcement was in the best interest of the community. Over the last nine years, Raw Fusion proceeds have supported eight different organizations with nearly $150,000 in donations. Raw Fusion is offering refunds to sponsors and ticket purchasers but is hoping to raise enough funds that a donation can still be made to their benefactor, the COVID-19 Community Response Fund.