US nuclear lab partnering with utility to produce hydrogen
FILE — This Sept. 23, 2005 file photo shows the Prairie Island nuclear power plant near Red Wing, Minn. The U.S. Department of Energy announced in November 2020 it has awarded just under $14 million for an attempt to build a hydrogen-energy producing facility with the help of a nuclear research lab in Idaho. The Idaho National Laboratory and Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy will work on devising and building the facility, most likely at Xcel Energy's Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Station. (Source: AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
By Associated Press | November 11, 2020 at 7:34 PM CST - Updated November 11 at 7:34 PM

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded just under $14 million for an attempt to build a hydrogen-energy production facility at a nuclear power plant in Minnesota with the help of a research lab in Idaho.

Idaho National Laboratory and Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy will work on devising and building the facility, most likely at Xcel Energy’s Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Station in Red Wing, Minnesota.

The project announced this week is part of the Energy Department’s strategy to reduce U.S. greenhouse gas emissions using nuclear power to generate carbon-free energy.

Vehicles using hydrogen fuel cells, for example, produce only water vapor and warm air as exhaust.

