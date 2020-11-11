US nuclear lab partnering with utility to produce hydrogen

FILE — This Sept. 23, 2005 file photo shows the Prairie Island nuclear power plant near Red Wing, Minn. The U.S. Department of Energy announced in November 2020 it has awarded just under $14 million for an attempt to build a hydrogen-energy producing facility with the help of a nuclear research lab in Idaho. The Idaho National Laboratory and Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy will work on devising and building the facility, most likely at Xcel Energy's Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Station. (Source: AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)