Walz announces 5 suburban counties are latest to end veteran homelessness

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz marked Veterans Day Wednesday by announcing a new milestone in ending veteran homelessness.
“And while it’s nice when we say it; it’s nice when we see a bumper sticker that says it. Our action speaks to how much we care about the veterans," Walz said.
During an event at the World War II Memorial in St. Paul, the governor announced that five Minnesota counties have effectively ended homelessness among veterans.
The designation, given to the Suburban Metro Area Continuum of Care, includes Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Scott, and Washington counties.
