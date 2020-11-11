Weekly state high school football rankings

Sports Extra: Fall Week 5
By Associated Press | November 11, 2020 at 4:26 PM CST - Updated November 11 at 4:27 PM

Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of November 11, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers; teams in bold are located in the KEYC viewing area:

Class 6A

Rank School (First Place Votes) Record Total Points Prv.
1 Lakeville South (4) 5-0 40 1
2 Eden Prairie 5-0 36 2
3 St. Michael-Albertville 5-0 32 3
4 East Ridge 4-0 27 4
5 Rosemount 4-0 24 8
6 Maple Grove 4-1 18 9
7 Blaine 4-1 15 NR
8 Woodbury 4-1 12 5
9 Farmington 4-1 7 7
10 Lakeville North 3-2 4 T9
T10 Shakopee 3-2 4 NR

Others receiving votes: Totino-Grace 1.

Class 5A

Rank School (First Place Votes) Record Total Points Prv.
1 St. Thomas Academy (5) 5-0 50 1
2 Moorhead 5-0 43 3
3 Mankato West 5-0 42 5
4 Andover 5-0 32 6
5 Chanhassen 4-0 28 7
6 Rogers 4-1 25 4
7 Tartan 5-0 16 NR
8 Bemidji 4-1 11 NR
9 Mahtomedi 4-1 8 9
10 Owatonna 3-2 5 2
T10 Robbinsdale Armstrong 3-1 5 10
T10 Spring Lake Park 4-1 5 10

Others receiving votes: Chaska 4, Rochester Mayo 1.

Class 4A

Rank School (First Place Votes) Record Total Points Prv.
1 Fridley (4) 5-0 57 4
2 Rocori (1) 5-0 50 5
3 Hutchinson (1) 4-1 37 1
4 Grand Rapids 5-0 36 T10
5 Jordan 4-0 32 9
6 Marshall 4-1 31 3
7 Willmar 4-1 29 T10
8 Orono 4-1 18 2
9 Kasson-Mantorville 3-1 10 NR
10 Holy Angels 4-1 8 NR
T10 Detroit Lakes 4-1 8 7

Others receiving votes: Byron 6, Hermantown 4, North Branch 4.

Class 3A

Rank School (First Place Votes) Record Total Points Prv.
1 Annandale (7) 5-0 70 1
2 Cannon Falls 5-0 63 2
3 Albany 5-0 55 3
4 Pierz 5-0 49 4
5 Mora 5-0 33 T6
T5 Waseca 4-1 33 5
7 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 4-0 28 10
8 Rochester Lourdes 4-1 17 9
9 Litchfield 4-1 10 8
10 Plainview-Elgin-Millville 4-1 8 NR

Others receiving votes: St. Croix Lutheran 5, Brooklyn Center 4, Pequot Lakes 3, Aitkin 3, Rockford 2, Breck 1, Dassel-Cokato 1.

Class 2A

Rank School (First Place Votes) Record Total Points Prv.
1 Caledonia (5) 3-0 50 1
2 Blue Earth Area 5-0 45 3
3 Barnesville 5-0 37 5
4 Minneapolis North 4-1 36 2
5 Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta 5-0 31 10
6 Moose Lake-Willow River 3-1 18 4
7 Chatfield 4-1 17 6
8 Paynesville 4-1 12 7
9 Medford 4-1 9 NR
10 Maple River 4-1 8 NR

Others receiving votes: St. Agnes 6, Eden Valley-Watkins 6.

Class A

Rank School (First Place Votes) Record Total Points Prv.
1 Blooming Prairie (4) 3-0 40 1
2 Mahnomen-Waubun 4-0 35 2
3 Minneota 5-0 32 3
4 Dawson-Boyd 5-0 29 4
5 Mayer Lutheran 5-0 24 5
6 Murray County Central 5-0 18 9
7 Lester Prairie-Holy Trinity 5-0 8 NR
T7 BOLD 4-1 8 7
T7 Wabasso 4-1 8 10
10 New York Mills 4-0 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Browerville 5, Breckenridge 4, Benson 2.

Class 9-MAN

Rank School (First Place Votes) Record Total Points Prv.
1 Grand Meadow (1) 5-0 35 3
2 Hills-Beaver Creek (3) 5-0 30 1
3 Hancock 5-0 26 7
4 South Ridge 5-0 24 4
5 Mountain Iron-Buhl 3-0 19 8
6 Stephen-Argyle 4-0 18 2
7 Renville County West 5-0 16 T9
8 Ogilvie 4-0 15 NR
9 Mountain Lake Area 3-2 9 6
10 Win-E-Mac 4-1 8 T9

Others receiving votes: Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 7, Lanesboro 4, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 3, Laporte 2, Hill City-Northland 2, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 1, Cherry 1.

