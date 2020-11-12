Bus drivers impacted by increase in cases amongst public schools

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There are now zero counties in Minnesota that qualify for the state’s recommendations for in-person learning for all students. And state officials warn this isn’t just an issue hitting students, teachers and paraprofessionals, it’s also impacting bus drivers.
“Whoever has been on the bus with those kids get quarantine and the driver ends up getting quarantined,” says Shelly Jonas from the Minnesota School Bus Operators Association.
Jonas says there are currently about 12 thousand school bus operators in the state. There was already a shortage of drivers pre-COVID.
“We spent some time cross-training and learning each others' routes but you know it just gets to a point where you don’t have enough people fill each other’s routes,” says Jonas.
Minnesota’s largest school district, the Anoka-Hennepin District is planning to close its elementary schools as a growing number of coronavirus cases has left it short on staff and bus drivers.
