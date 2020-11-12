'Construction mishap’ at New Ulm Rec Center

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - New Ulm’s Recreation Center announces its temporary closure after what it’s calling a construction mishap.
This is a photo the department shared on its social media page this morning. The Parks and Recreation Department says it is thankful everyone involved is okay. The mishap happened in the construction site as crews continue to work on an $11.5 million expansion project of the Rec Center.
You can check the Park and Recreation Department Facebook page for updates on when the building will reopen.
