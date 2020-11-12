Gov. Walz’s emergency powers expected to be extended

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Lawmakers return to St. Paul for a sixth special session Thursday.
Gov. Tim Walz is expected to extend his current peacetime emergency by an additional 30 days following a surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. The current peacetime emergency is scheduled to run through the end of today.
The language included in Walz’s previous executive order that extended the peacetime emergency says that it can successfully be terminated by being “rescinded by proper authority or by a majority vote of each house of the Legislature.”
