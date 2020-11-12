Highway 14 reopens following crash near Courtland

COURTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) — U.S. Highway 14 near Courtland has reopened after a crash that caused injuries late Thursday morning.
The crash happened at approximately 11:45 a.m.
The Minnesota State Patrol reports a Ram pickup truck heading westbound on Highway 14 collided head-on with a Ram ProMaster that was heading eastbound.
Two drivers were involved, and neither vehicle had any passengers.
Authorities say more information will be available later Thursday night.
