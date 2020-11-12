House Republicans unveil peacetime emergency reform legislation

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota House Republicans unveiled peacetime emergency reform legislation during a press conference Thursday.
The bill, which is chief-authored by Rep. Barb Haley (R-Red Wing), would retain Gov. Tim Walz’s ability to issue executive orders that would have the full force of law for 30 days. After 30 days, the Minnesota State Legislature would have the ability — but would not be required — to vote up or down on an executive order.
Under the proposed legislation, Walz’s latest executive order would be enforced for 30 days after going into effect. After those 30 days, the Legislature would then have the option to either continue or discontinue the executive order.
“Starting in January, we will have a bipartisan majority in the House of legislators who will or have in the past voted to end the Governor’s emergency powers,” Haley said. “Without changes, the only option available to us would be to end the powers altogether. My legislation gives the Governor some breathing room — if the legislature doesn’t like an executive order, we can end that order and that order only rather than striking down the entire peacetime emergency.”
Haley believes the compromise approach would improve the decision-making process as it pertains to the implementation of executive orders. While the plan doesn’t require the legislature to affirm every order, it would continue to allow Walz the flexibility and speed he needs to react to the COVID-19 pandemic in Minnesota, while also encouraging more collaboration and communication.
“We need to be working closely together to combat this pandemic and working with our businesses to help them stay afloat during what will be a difficult winter,” Haley noted. “We need our businesses, our schools, and our constituents to feel like they have insight and a say into these far-reaching orders. We hope this is a way to encourage the Governor to be more collaborative in his decision-making.”
