MDH: 39 additional deaths tied to COVID-19; 7,228 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Another record-breaking day for COVID-19 cases in Minnesota.
The Minnesota Department of Health reports 7,228 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 201,795.
Blue Earth County is reporting 71 new cases, while Brown County has 44.
There have been 39 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The fatalities include a Le Sueur County resident in their 80′s. The statewide death toll is now at 2,793. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,921.
There are 159,467 people who are no longer isolated.
12,443 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 3,086 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 3,253,880.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - In Iowa, officials are reporting more than 4,000 new cases for the sixth straight day.
The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 171,227.
The state’s positivity rate is second in the nation to South Dakota, which is at 54.5%.
There have been 30 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 1,929.
105,362 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
1,069,939 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.