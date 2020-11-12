MSU Mankato offers COVID-19 saliva testing ahead of Thanksgiving break

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato began its first round of free saliva testing on campus Thursday as cases continue to climb in our region.
The free testing is made available for students and faculty where here in Blue Earth County young people account for the largest proportion of known cases.
The testing on campus comes before MSU’s Thanksgiving break and the university’s scheduled shift to virtual learning for the remainder of the semester.
“We’re asking our students to get tested before they head home or before they go wherever they’re going for Thanksgiving so that they are not asymptomatic carriers bringing COVID-19 home to friends and family,” said Interim Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Matt Cecil.
MSU will again offer free testing for students and faculty Nov. 19 from 12 to 6 p.m.
