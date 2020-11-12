New snow emergency ordinances passed

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato has adjusted some of its snow-related rules.
Typically, drivers could park on the streets as soon as they’ve been plowed after snow emergencies.
Now, Mankato residents must wait until the snow emergency ends, which city officials say usually lasts about eight to twelve hours.
Another new rule says vehicles parked on the street for several days and covered with snow can be towed off the street. However, only if it’s documented that the car has been parked in the same spot for over 24 hours.
These rules were adjusted to help plows do their jobs quickly and effectively. The ordinances, passed unanimously by the city council, take effect on December 10.
