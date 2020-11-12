State Patrol: 29 vehicles involved in pileup, vehicles catch fire

MONTICELLO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Patrol says it is investigating a crash on Interstate 94 that involved 29 vehicles.
Nearly half of the 29 vehicles involved were semi-trucks, the agency adds. Several vehicles in the pileup caught fire.
The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. Thursday on I-94 near Wright County Road 18. The agency believes poor visibility and challenging road conditions due to a snow squall contributed to the crash.
The Minnesota State Patrol reports nine people were transported by ambulance to a local hospital with what appears to be minor injuries.
Several drivers left the scene before first responders arrived. The State Patrol is asking for drivers who left the scene or anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Minnesota State Patrol St. Cloud District Office at 320-223-6666.
I-94 westbound remains closed to Highway 25 as cleanup continues, while I-94 eastbound is open to all traffic.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.