United Way hosts virtual Fire & Ice ball

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The public has until Monday, November 16 to purchase tickets for Greater Mankato Area United Way’s Fire & Ice event.
This year amid COVID-19 the annual fundraiser is virtual. What normally would be a black tie-gala, this year features two event packages, available for purchase for a night in.
One pack is for a small gathering of close friends and family, the other designed for a date night.
“We are really promoting our date night program and that is where you get a virtual event package that you pick up from the United Way and you can celebrate, 'Fire and Ice from home,” explained Event Co-Chair Marissa Brostrom.
“With the pandemic, it being the most critical year, it’s more crucial than ever that we recognize support that Untied Way does for the community and it’s just a way for the community to get involved and give back,” said Event Co-Chair Rachael Moldan.
All proceeds benefit the 56 programs in the four-county area United Way supports.
The event takes place Saturday, December 5th.
Visit the link here for more information on package contents and registration.
