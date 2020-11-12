USDA tightens ending stocks, markets rally

Predicted stockpiles for the end of the 2020-2021 marketing year for soybeans went from 290 million bushels last month, to 190 million bushels predicted this month. Corn stockpiles also saw a large reduction this month compared to last month. This shift in numbers elevated soybean futures to the highest level they’ve been since June of 2016 and raised the average farm price of soybeans from $9.80 a bushel to $10.40.Corn also saw an increase with the average farm price increasing from $3.60 per bushel to $4 per bushel.