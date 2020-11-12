USDA tightens ending stocks, markets rally

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The latest supply and demand report from the USDA tightened ending stocks, leading to a big week in the markets.
Predicted stockpiles for the end of the 2020-2021 marketing year for soybeans went from 290 million bushels last month, to 190 million bushels predicted this month. Corn stockpiles also saw a large reduction this month compared to last month. This shift in numbers elevated soybean futures to the highest level they’ve been since June of 2016 and raised the average farm price of soybeans from $9.80 a bushel to $10.40.Corn also saw an increase with the average farm price increasing from $3.60 per bushel to $4 per bushel.
“That’s a very dramatic change and fortunately for much of our area we had average or above-average yields, we certainly had a few hiccups here and there with too much rain and severe storms, really overall from the crop side especially, this year is going to be a lot more favorable than we first thought,” says Kent Thiesse, Farm Management Analyst.
Thiesse also noted that the downside of better crop prices is that feed prices will likely go up.
