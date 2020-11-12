Walz extends peacetime emergency as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz extended Minnesota’s peacetime emergency Thursday in an attempt to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
The executive order states that Walz’s emergency powers are scheduled to run through Dec. 14.
“COVID-19 is taking a deadly toll on our communities and putting a strain on our health care system,” Walz said. “As cases rise throughout the Midwest, it’s more important than ever that we have access to tools to fight this pandemic and protect Minnesotans' health and well-being.”
The extension comes as hospitals have been expressing concern about their capacity to treat Minnesotans with COVID-19 and as the state experiences record-setting highs in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
As of Thursday, Nov. 12, Minnesota’s case positivity rate is above 10%, which is twice the level at which COVID-19 spread is considered controllable.
According to information from The COVID Tracking Project, Iowa has the highest positivity rate in the nation, while South Dakota has the third-highest.
House Republicans also introduced peacetime emergency reform legislation Thursday that aims to further cooperation and communication between Walz and the Legislature.
