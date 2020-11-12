WCHA men’s league primed for Nov. 20 start

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The upcoming NCAA hockey season couldn’t be more untraditional, especially for one of it’s six conferences that is set to return to play next week.
The Western Collegiate Hockey Association’s staff and institutions have worked tirelessly over the past couple of months to put meaningful games back on the horizon, which ended abruptly all the way back in March.
As you can imagine teams are eager to return.
Five programs in the WCHA men’s league are nationally ranked or received votes in preseason national polls: Minnesota State, Bemidji State, Bowling Green, Northern Michigan and Michigan Tech.
In addition, both Alaska Anchorage and the University of Alabama Huntsville will be back on the ice after their programs were threatened to not return.
To make the season possible, the league put together a Return to Competition Document that ensures student athletes will test for COVID-19 a minimum of three times per week. Officials will also have their own set of protocols.
Travel is a work in progress, but the league says it’s committed to it’s Alaska schools, Anchorage and Fairbanks, getting visits from it’s WCHA foes.
“Cancellations and postponements are likely and our staff will have to continue to be nimble and efficient as we deal with unexpected change that unfortunately become the norm in 2020," Bill Robertson said.
As for the action on the 200-foot sheet of ice, there are new rules for league play.
To speed up the game, face-off violation protocols have changed.
Overtime will now feature a two minute rest following regulation, then 3-on-3 action for 5 minutes. If no one scores there will be a three person shootout, then a sudden death shootout.
When an icing occurs, coaches can now choose which side the face-off will be, either the right or left side.
“Point of emphasis, getting back to that, respect to the game, make sure that we speed the game up, but do it in a manner that is fair. Not just hurrying the game to get it done. We’ve got to make sure that it’s fair to both teams and conducted in a good manner," WCHA men’s league Supervisor of Officials, Greg Shepherd said.
The winningest head coach in the NCAA over the last 8 seasons, Mike Hastings, will lead his team through a 26-game schedule starting Nov. 20, as the Mavericks look to capture their fourth straight McNaughton Cup.
