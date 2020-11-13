YWCA Youth Camp teaches girls S.T.E.M, entrepreneurship

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kindergarten through 5th grade girls spent the day learning about entrepreneurship and more at the YWCA’s Youth Day Camp.
The camp is part of YWCA’s Girls Inc. Program, that aims to inspire girls to be strong and bold focusing on aspects of S.T.E.M, science technology, engineering and math.
“So this is called the ‘Business of beauty, brains and self care’. So the girls are making bath bombs and lip gloss and sensory bottles and just kind of inspiring them that they can do whatever they want in the S.T.E.M,” explained YWCA Youth Programming Coordinator Lydia Jagodzinski.
In addition, the camp hosted Miss South Central and two kid-preneurs that spoke to the girls. Ava Wall of Glossup girls and Mya Williamson of Candy Colors Hair Wax.
Both shared what it’s like to be kid bosses and how to have confidence.
