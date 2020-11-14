Mankato YMCA Stride program hosts 5K

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “All the girls that can just be girls and run and be themselves," 5K participant, Ellie Bobholz said.
This was one of the main reasons Ellie Bobholz was excited to run in the Stride & Veterans 5K Fall 2020, running with her mom and best friend Nora Swindell was just icing on the cake.
Stride is a program offered at the Mankato YMCA for boys third through sixth grade and is focused around running, character development and being kind to one another.
They partnered with the Maverick Battalion ROTC Program at Minnesota State University, Mankato and money from every ticket sold for this race went back to the two programs.
Stride members also participated in their first 5K as a way to honor veterans.
“We’re just trying to do this race in remembrance of everyone who served for our country. You know, to honor them and to honor those who have served, died and the family members of those people too. To be able to honor them with this race as well," Stride coordinator, Anna Lieske said.
There were people who volunteered from the Bethany Lutheran College cross country team, children running with their parents, best friends battling the element together and people on there own just wanting to join in on the fun.
This event has been in the works for quite some time and this last Tuesday, the Stride program got some news that almost put an end to this fun run.
“Shift in our plans due to the ordinance signed by Governor Walz, but we made it work. We shifted the heats to be a maximum of three households only with a maximum of 10 people within those households in each heat. So, we moved from ten heats to about 30," Lieske said.
Despite the hectic turn around, the staff members were over the moon to see their hard work come to life.
“It’s a whirlwind feeling ya know, it’s something that we have all worked hard on. I have a great team at the Y and I have a great team with the MSU ROTC people as well. Working with together, we made it work and it’s awesome being able to see people come together, but still being able to do something in these times," Lieske said.
The Mankato YMCA staff aren’t the only ones who were thankful that the fun run came to fruition.
“I’m pretty excited, really excited," 5K participants Bobholz and Nora Sidwell said.
