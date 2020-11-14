MSU’s basketball, wrestling ready to take on abbreviated 2021 season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Winter collegiate sports are officially on the horizon.
With the only alternative being to not play, coaches are thrilled with a shortened season, as the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s Board of Directors has approved a 16-game basketball schedule and a six dual wrestling schedule.
“At this point, I would take five games or 16, we just want to be out there playing. We have four seniors that deserve to put their uniform on and have a chance to compete this senior season. It’s very different with play the same opponent each weekend, but it’s the safest alternative for us," Maverick women’s basketball head coach, Emilee Thiesse said.
“Right away, the biggest thing we had to focus on was giving these guys the opportunity to compete. And, one of the things we focused on was being able to give them a post-season, the best chance at having a post-season, because last year nationals was canceled the night before, so they didn’t have that," Maverick wrestling head coach, Jim Makovsky said.
Though programs are grateful for the opportunity, there’s no denying the schedules will be untraditional.
Take wrestling for example, the regular season champion will be determined by win percentage, despite wrestlers not seeing every team.
And, basketball will have challenges of it’s own.
“We play a really unique style, so for us it’s fun to be able to play two different teams each weekend, because they have a harder time preparing for us; where with one opponent and a full week to prepare for that one opponent, it may give our opponents a little bit of an advantage or opportunity to make adjustments after night one to be ready for night two, but without a doubt our depth in our program and the way that we play with our pace we really feel like we can wear the same team out in back-to-back games and that could really play to our advantage as well," Thiesse said.
As for how ready the student athletes are, coaches will have the next month and a half to get in tip-top shape for competition.
“Normally, we would’ve competed in a couple tournaments by now. So, I really don’t know where we are at, but all we’re doing is taking it every since day, trying to build on that like we normally would. I’m confident that our guys would get there, but it’s really, that’s kind of been third or fourth on the list. Right now, it’s getting them back into a normal routine," Makovsky said.
