Bowling strikes to transform lives

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Camp Sweet Life, a group of kids and families stricken by Type 1 Diabetes, brought southern Minnesota residents together to support the organization in an exciting way.
The Strike Out Type 1 Diabetes event raised funds at Victory Bowl in Mankato, where attendees pledged money for each strike a skilled Mankato Area bowler could achieve in 1 hour.
“We want to make the lives of children having to deal with it in the real world less of a burden and filled with more hope. We have a mission to connect kids together. So, we’re connecting, empowering, and hope to transform lives,” said Robert Larson, M.D. who works in the Diabetes Care Center at Mankato Clinic and serves on the board of Camp Sweet Life.
All donations help Camp Sweet Life host numerous events throughout the year.
