Local organizations prepare for coronavirus restrictions

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “If we had to shut down, close our doors again it would be very disappointing. We have a lot of people that depend on this as vital, workers it is their primary form of employment," Mankato Makerspace shop lead, Dustin Swiers said.
The Mankato Makerspace is one of the many businesses in the area that has had to adapt to the ever changing restrictions.
The Makerspace is a nonprofit organization that gives a space for artists and small business owners to do their craft and utilize their equipment.
The business is open to all kinds of artists and their creations.
“There are things like leather working, drawing, engravings. There are instrument makers, guitar makers, there are sculptors that work on wood," Swiers said.
The space wants to give their artists a chance to grow, sell their art and get word of mouth by hosting a vendor event, but due to the recent restrictions they had to cancel the Maker Market.
Even though Makerspace had to take a hit, they’re trying to roll with the punches as best as they can.
“We are working towards a digital market so our next vending opportunity in December which would be our big holiday sale. We are working towards doing an online sale.," Swiers said.
The Mankato Makerspace isn’t the only organization or business that is trying to come up with a back-up plan.
“Even with an upending shut down, it is really important that all the small businesses can pivot super easily and super quickly because we just don’t know what is going to come," owner of Union Market, Gina Moorhead said.
The Union Market is in the same boat, but instead of going virtually, they’re going to be utilizing Instagram to sell their products.
“I’ll take it and here is my email. Then we will send them an invoice by email, they can pay the invoice within twenty to thirty minutes. If they kind of leave it in the cart, then we will go on to the next interested person," Moorhead said.
Owner of the Union Market, Gina Moorhead believes that regardless of what the future holds, people should still try to support local businesses.
“It’s so important that people support small businesses. Support their small businesses, support their community and their neighbors," Moorhead said.
Even if it’s not what the businesses want, they are ready to make the necessary changes to keep the community safe.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.