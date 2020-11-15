Shop Small in Mankato & North Mankato starting up

The week long event starts on Nov. 20th and goes through the 28th and is put on by Greater Mankato Growth.

The week long event starts on Nov. 20th and goes through the 28th.
By Marissa Voss | November 15, 2020 at 9:59 PM CST - Updated November 15 at 9:59 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - While Shop Small is on November 28th, Greater Mankato Growth wanted to make it a week long event amid the pandemic.

A passport will list all of the participating businesses.

Shoppers will fill their passport with stamps from the shops, then the participants are entered into a drawing to win various items.

There will also be promotions, sales and socially distanced events.

“This year, I think that it is going to be a little bit more tame, but you know we will still have some fun activities and some safe distancing activities for sure. We will bring in a couple of our different artists and vendors and they will have small classes available," owner of Union Market, Gina Moorhead said.

To participate in this event, you need to own a small business in Mankato or North Mankato, provide a $10 dollar gift card for the drawing and pay the $25 participation fee.

