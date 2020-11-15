Shop Small in Mankato & North Mankato starting up

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - While Shop Small is on November 28th, Greater Mankato Growth wanted to make it a week long event amid the pandemic.
A passport will list all of the participating businesses.
Shoppers will fill their passport with stamps from the shops, then the participants are entered into a drawing to win various items.
There will also be promotions, sales and socially distanced events.
“This year, I think that it is going to be a little bit more tame, but you know we will still have some fun activities and some safe distancing activities for sure. We will bring in a couple of our different artists and vendors and they will have small classes available," owner of Union Market, Gina Moorhead said.
To participate in this event, you need to own a small business in Mankato or North Mankato, provide a $10 dollar gift card for the drawing and pay the $25 participation fee.
