Tips for keeping off unwanted pounds during the holidays

“If you’re eating a lot of carbohydrates, it will drop your blood sugar down, you’re gonna crash, and that’s where you’re gonna be wanting to, you know, eat a lot of food. If you’re having a higher protein-fat content for breakfast, it’s gonna keep your blood sugar stable and then if you’re drinking some water, maybe a cup of coffee too, going into that Thanksgiving meal, you won’t be, you know, feeling like you want to stuff yourself. You’ll eat more in moderation. You’ll be able to portion your foods and what you eat a little bit better," Holecek added.