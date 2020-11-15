Tips for keeping off unwanted pounds during the holidays

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the winter holidays right around the corner, it’s tempting to reach for extra servings of our favorite comfort foods. JP Fitness in Mankato told us about the significance of staying active this holiday season and how to keep off those unwanted pounds.
“Going into the holidays, with Thanksgiving and Christmas and whatever holidays you’re celebrating, you know you’re gonna be eating a lot more food than you normally would be. The importance of, you know, staying active during that time is gonna be very important when it comes to trying to keep off the holiday pounds or weight gain that you might be scared of,” said Studio Manager Mason Holecek.
As for enjoying our favorite holiday treats, being thoughtful about your breakfast may be the key to prevent packing on unwanted pounds.
“If you’re eating a lot of carbohydrates, it will drop your blood sugar down, you’re gonna crash, and that’s where you’re gonna be wanting to, you know, eat a lot of food. If you’re having a higher protein-fat content for breakfast, it’s gonna keep your blood sugar stable and then if you’re drinking some water, maybe a cup of coffee too, going into that Thanksgiving meal, you won’t be, you know, feeling like you want to stuff yourself. You’ll eat more in moderation. You’ll be able to portion your foods and what you eat a little bit better," Holecek added.
JP Fitness is one of many area gyms that have made staying active during the COVID-19 pandemic a little bit easier. With the incorporation of virtual classes and routines, members can rest assured that they will be prepared for the holidays.
