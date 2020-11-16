Changing course, Iowa governor enacts limited mask mandate

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — With Iowa hospitals filling up and schools closing classrooms, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds dropped her longtime opposition to a statewide mask mandate and enacted a limited version of one.
A proclamation signed by the governor requires everyone 2 or older must wear masks when in indoor public spaces.
Reynolds also limited many indoor gatherings to no more than 15 people and outdoor gatherings to 30, including family get-togethers.
Bars and restaurants cannot stay open for in-person service past 10 p.m. And she suspended all youth and adult sports and recreational activities, except for high school, college and professional sports.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.