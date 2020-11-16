The Docket: MDH to begin new texting program to assist contact tracing

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week, the state is beginning a new texting program to reach positive COVID-19 cases.
The state says it’s all in an effort to get more people to pick up the phone.
Here’s what’s on The Docket this week of Nov. 16th, 2020.
The Minnesota Department of Health will begin a texting program to reach positive Coronavirus cases.
The effort is expected to start Monday.
According to a news release, the department will use texting as a tool for contact tracing by notifying people via text that the health department will be calling.
Texting serves as a tool to make sure people know who will be calling and won’t mistake it for an unknown number or scam call.
The news release says a message will be sent to people identified as a case or the contact of a case to let them know that an interviewer from state, local or tribal health departments will be reaching out.
Case interviewers will never ask for a Social Security Number, bank account information or credit card numbers.
The Minnesota Department of Health says interviewers will ask about symptoms, people you may have been in contact with and how to avoid spreading COVID-19.
New restrictions come after the state has increased its testing availability.
Last week, the Minnesota Department of Health announced 11 new Coronavirus testing sites across the state as part of their effort to expand access to free, no barrier testing.
Additionally, the state’s COVID-19 Test at Home program is available statewide.
Minnesotans can take a COVID-19 test for free at home, mail it in and get results in 48 hours.
