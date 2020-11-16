ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Dozens of authorities across the state are stepping up their efforts to make sure drivers are wearing a seat belt.
According to the Department of Public Safety, between Jan. 1 and Nov. 1, preliminary reports show 85 unbelted motorists died on Minnesota roads this year, compared with 61 this time last year. It’s the highest year to date unbelted fatalities the state has seen since 2012.
Extra seat belt enforcement begins today and runs through November 29.
