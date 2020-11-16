KEYC News Now Weather Forecast

For today, sunny in the morning, with increasing clouds. Highs in the mid and upper 30s. Southeast winds at 5 to10 mph.
Slightly cooler for today, but warmer temperatures are on the way as we head toward Wednesday and Thursday (in the 50s), with breezy conditions leading to elevated fire danger on Wednesday. Temperatures slowly fall through the latter part of the week, with a chance of light rain and snow spreading into the region by Friday night and Saturday.
