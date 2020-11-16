MDH: 12 additional deaths tied to COVID-19; 7,444 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 5,552 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 231,018.
In our region, Blue Earth County is reporting 113 new cases, Brown County has 65 and Nicollet County has 51.
There have been 12 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 2,917. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 2,003.
There are 179,614 people who are no longer isolated.
More than 100 people were admitted to the hospital just over the weekend
13,251 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 3,203 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 3,472,833.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - Iowa surpassed 5,065 new confirmed coronavirus cases for the first time in a single day on Friday.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 4,432 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 187,056.
There have been 13 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 1,991.
108,186 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
1,105,500 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
