Minnesota State predicted to finish 6th by WCHA coaches

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks women’s hockey team has been ranked No. 6 in the 2020-21 Western Collegiate Hockey Associated Preseason Poll.
The Mavericks earned 13 points in the coaches poll, beating out St. Cloud State’s six points.
Minnesota State finished sixth overall in the conference last season, recording an overall record of 11-20-6.
MSU is scheduled to host the University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs Friday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Events Center for the team’s season opener.
The Minnesota State University, Mankato Athletics Department announced Monday it will restrict fan attendance to men’s and women’s home hockey games for the rest of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will reevaluate the situation following the holiday break.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.