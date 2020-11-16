MnDOT to install vehicle detection system

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new vehicle detection system is coming to Veteran’s Memorial Bridge in Mankato and North Mankato.
MnDOT says the system, which automates vehicle counting, will be installed on the large overhead sign. It uses radar, ultrasound, and infrared detection technologies.
The Veteran’s Memorial Bridge already has an automated bike and pedestrian detection system. Motorists can expect outside lane closures on the bridge during the one-day installation, which takes place on Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.