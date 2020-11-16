Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine is nearly 95% effective

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) — As coronavirus cases spike across the U.S., a breakthrough announced Monday on a vaccine.
Biotechnology firm Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective.
In a study of 30,000 participants, scientists found the Moderna vaccine to be 94.5% effective.
Dr. Richard Kennedy, co-director of the Vaccine Research Group at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, says this is exciting news.
“It’s the second time we’ve heard of those efficacy rates from an RNA vaccine,” said Kennedy.
The announcement comes on the heels of similar news last week from Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine trial that reported 90% effectiveness.
Moderna’s shot does come with one crucial advantage over Pfizer’s, it can be stored at standard refrigerator temperatures, while Pfizer’s must be stored at -94 degrees Fahrenheit.
While the news may bring some newfound hope, Kennedy says efficacy rates could be different in real-world situations.
“Those efficacy rates were also calculated during a time when people were wearing the masks, social distancing and all of that. So it’s unlikely once we get the vaccine we will be able to stop wearing the masks, we will need both to manage and take control of this outbreak,” said Kennedy.
Both companies expect to have some doses available to high-risk individuals by the end of the year.
