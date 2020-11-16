MSU says fans won’t be allowed at home hockey games in 2020

“I know this is disappointing news for many of our fans, as we understand how passionate they are about supporting Maverick hockey”, explained Athletics Director Kevin Buisman. “Ultimately, the health and personal well-being of everyone involved has to be considered and out of an abundance of caution we determined this is currently the approach we feel most comfortable with. We have worked very hard to safely get our student-athletes back on the ice and firmly believe this strategy gives us the best opportunity to sustain competition. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding and hope that they will avail themselves to other ways to support the program until we are able to get fans back into the building.”