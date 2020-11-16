MSU says fans won’t be allowed at home hockey games in 2020

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State University, Mankato Athletics Department announced a no-fan policy Monday for men’s and women’s hockey games through the end of 2020.
In a statement, the athletics department cited the rise in COVID-19 cases as its reasoning for making the decision.
For women’s hockey, the home opening series against the University of Minnesota Duluth on Friday and Saturday will be impacted, as well as a series against Bemidji State Dec. 17-18.
For the men’s team, these restrictions will apply to the opening series against Bemidji State on Nov. 27-28 and the Dec. 11-12 series against Northern Michigan.
Associate Athletic Director Paul Allan says the fan restrictions will be reevaluated before the men’s and women’s hockey teams resume play in January. As of Monday, Nov. 16, the men’s team is scheduled to host Michigan Tech in Mankato Jan. 8-9, while the second half of the women’s schedule has yet to be determined.
“I know this is disappointing news for many of our fans, as we understand how passionate they are about supporting Maverick hockey”, explained Athletics Director Kevin Buisman. “Ultimately, the health and personal well-being of everyone involved has to be considered and out of an abundance of caution we determined this is currently the approach we feel most comfortable with. We have worked very hard to safely get our student-athletes back on the ice and firmly believe this strategy gives us the best opportunity to sustain competition. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding and hope that they will avail themselves to other ways to support the program until we are able to get fans back into the building.”
All Minnesota State men’s and women’s hockey games are streamed live online via FloHockey and broadcast on the radio by KTOE 1420-AM (102.7 FM). Men’s home games are also broadcast locally on Charter-Spectrum channel 826.
