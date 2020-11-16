MSU Nursing Program receives nearly $11,000 to provide PPE to students

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The College of Allied Health and Nursing at Minnesota State University, Mankato received nearly $11,000 to offset the costs of personal protective equipment (PPE) for nursing students.
“We all just feel very blessed and very thankful that they chose us and believed in us as a program and as a school,” said nursing student Taylor Chadderon.
Nursing students are required to wear face shields and masks to continue their education in clinical settings — an essential part of a nurse’s education.
“It gives them that hands-on opportunity to really practice what they’re learning, but it’s more than just the skills. It’s the patient interactions — learning how to work with patients effectively and therapeutically — it’s really hard to do that in a lab setting," Assistant Professor Ashley Engebretson, BS, RN, said,
To alleviate the unexpected equipment expense on the program and its students, 12 donors came together to support the program. Most donors were former faculty or alumni at MSU.
“They don’t know us personally, and they went ahead and gave that money for us to have our PPE,” added Chadderon.
The funding will allow students to get real-world experience necessary for their nursing careers without having to worry about the financial burden of the equipment.
“It was really difficult to be like where is the money going to come from when you’re budgeting your grocery bill and everything.”
The nursing facility has already placed orders for the spring semester.
“We have so many people behind us. There’s so many challenges right now, but we have so much support, and that’s really something to be proud of,” Engebretson said.
The students can now learn in confidence in a safe, healthy, and protected environment.
Those interested in more information about donating to the program should contact Development Director Chris Hvinden.
