Online silent auction replaces Le Center Chilifest amid COVID-19

LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) — Like many things this year, COVID-19 has forced organizers to cancel South Central Beyond the Yellow Ribbon’s annual chili fest in Le Center.
While there will be no cooking contests or dart tournament, the public is encouraged to partake in their online silent auction or to donate to the organization. All funds help support veterans and current military members.
“The other way that we can help them out other than our labor, is by everyone helping to support our organization, so we can make those funds available to them,” said Chilifest Chairperson Lorraine Little.
In addition, t-shirts and face masks supporting troops are also available for purchase.
For more information email Angie for any further questions at southcentralfrg@gmail.com.
The organization says they are already planning and excited for Chilifest in 2021.
