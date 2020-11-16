State releases more information on how to conform to new restrictions

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The State of Minnesota announced Monday it has made available more documentation pertaining to Executive Order 20-96, which imposed further restrictions on Minnesota bars, restaurants and social gatherings.
Gov. Tim Walz introduced Executive Order 20-96 Tuesday, which states:
- Customers will not be served at bars or restaurants after 10 p.m.;
- Indoor capacity at bars and restaurants will be capped at 150 people and may not exceed 50% of an establishment’s total capacity;
- Bar counter service will be closed for seating and service in all establishments, except those that only have counter service. In counter-service only establishments, patrons can line up with masks and then return to their table;
- There will be a 10-person limit for indoor and outdoor gatherings and all social gatherings must be limited to members of three or fewer households; and
- Weddings, funerals and similar events will be capped at a 25 people through a phased approach and these receptions and similar events may not take place between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.
The Minnesota Departments of Employment and Economic Development, Health and Labor and Industry released new materials Monday to help Minnesotans conform to the executive order, which began Friday.
Specific information pertaining to industry guidance is available by visiting StaySafeMN.org, while answers to frequently asked questions about the executive order are available by visiting MN.gov.
State officials also participated in a virtual discussion and Q&A session, which is available in the video player above.
On Monday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported 7,444 new COVID-19 diagnoses and 12 additional deaths related to the virus.
