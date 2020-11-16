Taking a focus on mental health in rural America before National Rural Health Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - National Rural Health day is this week and state led groups say it’s an opportunity to discuss stressors in rural America.
National Rural Health day presents an opportunity to focus on the many aspects of rural health, including mental health.
“We obviously went through the ’80s farm crisis and this was a big topic then as well, I think it’s a different conversation now because so much has changed in rural communities,” said Megan Schossow, center coordinator and director of outreach for the University of Minnesota School of Public Health and Upper Midwest Agricultural Safety and Health Center staff member.
Experts say majority of the stressors can be out of your control, which can become overwhelming.
“Sometimes the big pressures are financial, but there are a lot of other stressors in agriculture that are just as valid, the weather stresses, the stress of isolation, their relationship stresses, their marketing stresses,” said Meg Moynihan, ag marketing and development for the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.
A collaboration of multiple groups including University of Minnesota School of Public Health and the Minnesota Department of Health formed the Upper Midwest Agricultural Safety and Health Center.
“We first started some of this work in 2017, we had a forum at Farmfest... people expressed some pretty grave concerns about the fact that folks had been losing neighbors and friends to suicide,” said Schossow.
Since then, the group has highlighted mental health in rural America.
“And then we also wanted to set the stage to do some community based projects as well... and at that time, much fewer people were talking about the struggle they may have been going through,” said Schossow.
UMASH offers several resources for agricultural groups and individuals to utilize, including the Cultivating Resiliency series. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture also highlights rural mental health through their efforts and resources available.
“Our Minnesota Farm and Rural Helpline, and that is a service we have offered since 2017... an 800 number people can call 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said Moynihan.
There is now an email and text option for that helpline that is being utilized by people across the state. Minnesota Department of Agriculture also has two rural mental health specialists available.
“And those are two people referred to casually as Ted and Monica... and they work exclusively with farmers and farm families at no cost,” said Moynihan.
“They provide a lot of direct services to farmers and farm family members who are struggling with mental or emotional, or sometimes relationship problems,” said Moynihan
National Rural Health Day takes place on the third Thursday of November each year.
HELPLINE NUMBERS:
Minnesota Farm and Rural Helpline: 833-600-2670 x 1
Minnesota Rural Mental Health Specialists:
Ted Matthews: 320-266-2390
Monica McConkey: 218-280-7785
