Walz, MDH: Celebrate Thanksgiving only with immediate family members

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Health are urging Minnesotans to celebrate Thanksgiving with only your immediate family.
Walz and MDH made the announcement, which they hope will help slow the spread of COVID-19 across the state, during Monday’s media briefing.
While no new restrictions were put in place during Monday’s media event, Walz and other leaders had a serious tone, highlighting the importance each of us plays in slowing down the spread in order to keep hospitals and ICU beds from reaching maximum capacity.
“That sense that we are in it together. That sense of kindness toward our neighbors that’s there. That is deeply embedded in who we are," Walz said.
Walz urged people to put politics aside and follow mitigation guidelines.
Health officials reported 7,444 new COVID-19 diagnoses Monday, in addition to 12 deaths.
