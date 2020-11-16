Waseca man killed in semi crash at River Hills Hotel

Waseca man killed in semi crash at River Hills Hotel
By Jake Rinehart | November 16, 2020 at 5:18 PM CST - Updated November 16 at 10:58 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Crews are responding to a crash off of U.S. Highway 14 in Mankato, where a semi-truck drove off the road and crashed into the River Hills Hotel.

The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. Monday.

Authorities say a semi headed east on Highway 14 left the roadway, hitting the hotel head-on near the main entrance.

Authorities say the 64-year-old driver of a semi-truck that crashed into the River Hills Hotel in Mankato Monday has died. Authorities say the Waseca man was not wearing a seat belt.

