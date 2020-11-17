Authorities identify Waseca man killed in crash at River Hills Hotel

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the man who died in a crash at the River Hills Hotel Monday.
Shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, crews responded to a crash off Raintree Road in Mankato, where a semi-truck drove off U.S. Highway 14 and crashed into the River Hills Hotel.
Authorities identified the driver of the 2005 Freightliner Semi as 64-year-old Larry Dean Tiede, of Waseca, Tuesday.
Tiede was reportedly heading eastbound on Highway 14 when the semi-truck left the roadway, hitting the hotel head-on near the main entrance. Authorities add that Tiede was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
