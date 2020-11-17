Federally funded Farm Business Management program scholarship available for producers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has rolled out a new Farm Business Management scholarship program.
The program, funded through the federal CARES Act, is making around $250,000 dollars in scholarships available for farmers that would like to participate in the Farm Business Management program.
Around $140,000 dollars is set aside for southern Minnesota. Scholarships will cover 75% of tuition cost with priority given to those at any stage of mediation of bankruptcy due to COVID-19 stress on the farm from March 2 to December 30.
The program is available at colleges across the state, including South Central College in North Mankato.
“It certainly provides them that opportunity to become an enrollee, to become a student, to prepare their business documentation, to learn about goal setting and how to manage most effectively and to deal with the kinds of challenges that we’re currently encountering,” said Brad Schloesser, director of the Minnesota State Southern Agricultural Center of Excellence and dean of agriculture at South Central College.
Tuition cost can vary anywhere from $1,800 to $1,900 dollars. More than 55 applications have already been submitted before the deadline, which is November 19. A direct link to the application can be found here.
