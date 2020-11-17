Financial aid available for turkey producers in Minnesota through CARES Act funds

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Last week, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture unveiled the Turkey Market Loss Cost Share Program to help turkey farmers with the financial strain from COVID-19 complications.
The program is made possible by federal funds from the CARES Act and the Minnesota Turkey Growers Association has spent the last few months to secure this financial assistance for the state’s turkey producers.
The program will provide financial assistance to farmers who marketed fewer liveweight pounds from March to September 2020 due to COVID-19.
“Helping to navigate this situation and allocate these funds toward turkey farmers has been just a huge relief and they’ve been wonderful to work with and we just appreciate the help, you know, we don’t know what December and January and February might bring, but this little nugget right here, it kind of helps you last through the winter months here in Minnesota,” said Sarah Anderson, executive producer of the Minnesota Turkey Growers Association.
All applications must be received by Dec. 1 at 4:00 p.m. A direct link to the application can be found here.
